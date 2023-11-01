Local News Cuckoo rescued after being caught, injured in bad weather “We suspect it was likely a victim of today’s high winds and crash landed.”

Wednesday’s blustery weather disrupted travel plans for at least one New Englander headed south.

A yellow-billed cuckoo was brought into the Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable after it was found on the ground with blood in its mouth. The nonprofit veterinary clinic said on Facebook that the bird is currently on oxygen as their staff works to stabilize it.

“We suspect it was likely a victim of today’s high winds and crash landed,” the center wrote. “Cuckoos are infrequent, but not uncommon summer residents here in the Commonwealth. However, they have usually migrated by this time. It would appear this individual delayed his travel plans a bit and was caught in this most recent bout of bad weather.”

The center said the hope is that the bird can quickly be restored to health so it will be strong enough to head south before the weather gets any colder.