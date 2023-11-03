Local News Sharon man found dead in his home in ‘apparent homicide’ “Neighbors should be assured that, given what we know at this time, there is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood or the town related to this incident.”

A 62-year-old Sharon man was found in his home with “obvious injury” and then pronounced dead at the scene Thursday, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

A relative first discovered Brad Larson and contacted authorities. Sharon emergency personnel responded to his 78 Deerfield Road home and pronounced him dead, the DA’s office said in a release. Local and state police are investigating his death, which the DA’s office referred to as an “apparent homicide.”

“There will be obvious police activity in the area around that home through much of the day today,” Sharon Police Chief Stephen Coffey said in a statement Friday morning. “Neighbors should be assured that, given what we know at this time, there is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood or the town related to this incident.”

Larson’s body was transported for an autopsy. No arrests had been made as of Friday morning, the DA’s office said.