Boston is getting a Google store, one of a handful in the U.S.

Newbury Street is getting a new retail resident to add to the bustling business corridor found in Back Bay.

A new Google store, being prepared by Alphabet Inc., will open at 149 Newbury St., according to the Boston Business Journal. A spokesperson for Alphabet Inc. confirmed a new Google store would be opening in 2024 at that location.

Boston is being added to a short list of cities with Google stores. New York City boasts two, and Mountainview, California, the origin place of Alphabet Inc., debuted a new storefront just last month.

Similar to the experience of going to an Apple store, customers can book appointments for services such as hardware setup, educational courses about the technology, and troubleshooting sessions, according to reporting by Retail Touchpoints.

Although this address is a five-story, mixed-use space, Google’s retail space will take up part of the first floor and use a portion of the second floor for storage, according to the Boston Business Journal.

There are currently two ground-level retail spaces at the address. Alo, a yoga-centered apparel company, occupies the larger of the two storefronts. It is currently under construction. That space will open sometime this fall, according to NBC10 Boston.

Last year, this space was the subject of legal dispute. Alo sued the developers of this address, Chicago-based L3 Capital LLC, over backing out of a lease deal. L3 ended up winning, which was appealed by Alo. After both sides agreed to end the legal dispute, Alo began renovating the space on Newbury Street.

The fifth floor of the building will seemingly be taken by Zelis, a company focused on healthcare payments technology, according to NBC10 Boston.