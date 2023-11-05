Needham woman dies in crash on I-93 in New Hampshire

Newsletter Signup
A 73-year-old woman died in a collision between her car and a tractor trailer on I-93 in New Hampshire on Friday, police said.
Maya Muchnik of Needham was driving a sedan on I-93 Southbound in Derry about 6 p.m. Friday when her car was rear ended by a tractor trailer driven by 26-year-old Luciano Miguel Garone of Stallings, North Carolina, New Hampshire State Police said in a press release.
Muchnik was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, police said.
The collision remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact Trooper Eric Torrens at [email protected] or (603) 545-4396.
