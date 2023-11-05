Local News Poll: Even Massachusetts is souring on Biden “The guy’s running for president. He better start paying attention to this,” said House Speaker Ron Mariano. President Joe Biden speaks at Dutch Creek Farms, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Northfield, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) AP

President Joe Biden’s grip on the usually deep blue Massachusetts seems to be loosening.

In 2020, Biden easily beat former President Donald Trump in Massachusetts with a 35-point margin. However, a new poll shows that a rematch might be a little closer.

According to the Commonwealth Beacon, 46% of residents say they approve of the job Biden is doing as our president, while 46% disapprove.

Biden’s approval rating across the nation isn’t looking so swell either. FiveThirtyEight, a website that focuses on poll analysis, has Biden at an overall 55% disapproval rating, with only 38% approving of the job he’s doing as president.

Advertisement:

According to the poll, housing and immigration are two areas of concern for Bay State residents. Over the past two years, Massachusetts’ shelter system has been struggling to make funding last as they’ve received an influx of migrants and experienced the consequences of an ongoing housing crisis.

Gov. Maura Healey, who, according to the same recent poll, has a 54% approval rating, is asking for help from the Biden administration amidst proposing a $250 million infrastructure spending boost for the state’s shelter system, according to Politico and The Boston Globe.

“We need two things from the Biden administration: We need federal funding and we need expedited work authorizations,” Healey said in early October. Healey also sits on Biden’s national campaign advisory board.

Politico asked Massachusetts House Speaker Ron Mariano whether the White House should have a point person to deal with the ongoing migrant crisis.

In response, he said, “The guy’s running for president. He better start paying attention to this. … We need to put a framework around this from the feds. We need someone to take charge of this and say, ‘This is what you can expect.’”