Local News Car rolls down flight of stairs in North Andover crash There were no reported injuries, the fire department confirmed.

A driver managed to escape unscathed after a car ended up down a flight of stairs in a rollover crash in North Andover this weekend.

The crash took place Sunday in the area of 4 High St.

North Andover firefighters responded to the scene to find the vehicle flipped over and sitting on its roof at the end of the set of stairs.

There were no reported injuries, the fire department confirmed in a Facebook post.