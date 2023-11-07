Local News As shelter system nears capacity, options for waitlisted families emerge The overburdened emergency shelter system in Massachusetts is expected to hit the point where it can no longer take in more families sometime this week. Emergency Assistance Director General Scott Rice with Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll at a press conference regarding the state’s emergency family shelter system last month. Suzanne Kreiter/Boston Globe

As the number of families in the state’s emergency shelter system continues to increase, Massachusetts lawmakers and officials in Gov. Maura Healey’s administration took steps Tuesday to account for those who could be turned away once the system hits capacity.

The shelter system, overburdened due to a housing crisis and influx of migrants, can only safely support 7,500 families, officials said. There were 7,456 families in the system as of Tuesday, and it is expected to reach capacity on Wednesday or Thursday. Healey announced in mid-October that many of those seeking shelter would be placed on waitlists once this threshold is met, and fleshed out how this system would work last week. But questions remain about what would happen to families on the waitlists, with Healey weighing the idea of limiting how long families can remain in shelters.

Nearly two months ago, Healey requested $250 million from lawmakers to help bolster the shelter system. On Tuesday, the House Ways and Means Committee released a spending bill that would authorize that spending and specify the ways that it would be used, State House News Service reported.

Notably, $50 million was carved out to support “the identification, acquisition and operationalization of a state funded overflow emergency shelter site or sites.” The Healey administration would have 30 days after the effective date of the legislation to open the overflow site or sites for those on the shelter waitlist. If an overflow site is not launched during this time, the 7,500-family cap would be “revoked” until this does happen. The House plans to take up the bill Wednesday, after which it would move to the Senate. Lawmakers are set to end formal sessions for 2023 on Nov. 15, so a Senate vote could come before then.

Even if the bill is passed, it will not be too long before more money is needed to support the shelter system.

“From what we gather, this would take us through the winter, neatly through the winter, and probably early into the spring,” House Ways and Means Committee Chair Rep. Aaron Michlewitz told SHNS. “Then it will all depend at that point moving forward on how many families we have in the system.”

That news came on the same day that the Healey administration announced a partnership with the United Way of Massachusetts Bay “to support overnight safety-net shelter for families and pregnant individuals with no alternative shelter options.”

United Way would administer a $5 million grant program that would give dollars to local community-based organizations, faith-based groups, and volunteer organizations to create “short-term, overnight shelter sites.” Those groups will be able to apply for funding through a soon-to-be-revealed process. Officials suggested that places such as community centers, school buildings, and places of worship could be used. The program will be supported by federal money.

“We are grateful for this partnership with the United Way and hope that our community partners take advantage of this financial support to stand up safety net shelter sites in this time of great need,” Emergency Assistance Director General Scott Rice said in a statement Tuesday.

Rice also announced Tuesday that another 75 National Guard members would be activated to help provide support for shelters and get assistance to those in need. This is in addition to the 300 members called up earlier this fall.

Healey has stressed the need to connect those in the shelter system with job training and other resources that will help them support themselves and exit the system to make room for others. The state is partnering with the Department of Homeland Security to offer a work authorization clinic for migrants in the shelter system next week. The state will host a legal clinic the week of Nov. 27, Rice announced.

