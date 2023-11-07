Local News Worker dies following electrocution incident in Cambridge Officials identified the worker as a 44-year-old Sturbridge man.

A subcontractor died Tuesday morning from electrocution injuries sustained at an AT&T facility in Cambridge, according to authorities.

Cambridge police responded to the scene at 250 Bent St. around 8:30 a.m. for a report of an electrocution, police spokesman Robert Goulston noted in an email to Boston.com.

First responders found the worker on the ground and performed CPR on him. They transported the worker to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

In a press release, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office, which is investigating the incident with local and state police, identified the worker as a 44-year-old Sturbridge man.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the subcontractor was working on an emergency lighting conduit, the district attorney’s office noted.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will also conduct an investigation.