Bicyclist seriously injured in Cambridge crash

Authorities are investigating a Tuesday evening crash in Cambridge involving an electric bicycle that left the rider with serious injuries.

State police said its officers, along with Cambridge police, fire, and EMS, responded to the report of the crash involving a station wagon and the electric bicycle on Gerry’s Landing Road around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The rider of the bicycle, a 57-year-old Watertown woman, was taken to Beth Israel Hospital with injuries that police said were suspected to be serious.

The initial investigation indicates that a Volkswagen Golf Alltrack was traveling northbound in the left lane and the bicyclist was crossing Gerry’s Landing Road westward in a marked crosswalk when the two collided, according to police. The woman was thrown from her bike in the crash, while the driver of the car, a 75-year-old Somerville man, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation, according to police.