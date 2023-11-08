Local News

Police investigating double stabbing in Roxbury

One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

By Dialynn Dwyer

Boston police are investigating a double stabbing in Roxbury that left one man with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday evening. 

Officers responded to 1 Trotter Court around 5:45 p.m. for a report of two people stabbed, according to a police spokesperson. Nearby, in the area of Camden and Tremont streets, officers found two men suffering from stab wounds. One of the men suffered life-threatening injuries, but the condition of the other victim was unknown on Wednesday evening, according to police. 

As of 7 p.m., police said there were no suspects in custody and the investigation was ongoing.