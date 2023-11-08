Local News Police investigating double stabbing in Roxbury One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Boston police are investigating a double stabbing in Roxbury that left one man with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to 1 Trotter Court around 5:45 p.m. for a report of two people stabbed, according to a police spokesperson. Nearby, in the area of Camden and Tremont streets, officers found two men suffering from stab wounds. One of the men suffered life-threatening injuries, but the condition of the other victim was unknown on Wednesday evening, according to police.

As of 7 p.m., police said there were no suspects in custody and the investigation was ongoing.