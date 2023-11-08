Local News Two rescued in Revere fire that officials are investigating as arson Authorities urge anyone with information about the fire to contact the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229. Authorities urge anyone with information about the fire to contact the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229. Department of Fire Services

Authorities believe a two-alarm fire Sunday at a multi-unit apartment building in Revere was intentionally set, and they want the public’s help in locating the alleged arsonist.

Fire crews responded to the scene at 30 Park Ave. after receiving an initial report at 5:49 p.m. The fire quickly required two alarms, local and state fire officials revealed in a release.

“Two occupants of this building had to be rescued by firefighters,” said Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright in the statement. “This incident could have caused a devastating tragedy.”

The fire displaced dozens of other residents, according to the fire officials.

Investigators came to believe the fire was suspicious and likely intentionally set after taking a closer look at the scene, speaking with witnesses, and reviewing other evidence, they said.

On Monday, authorities returned to the scene and posted flyers offering rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification of the alleged arsonist.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the fire to contact the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229. Tipsters can remain anonymous, if they wish. All calls are confidential.