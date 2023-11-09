Local News Here’s a tentative schedule of all the planned MBTA shutdowns The T's plan includes 188 days of track work and periodic shutdowns on all four subway lines, starting this fall. The Orange Line. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe, File

The MBTA rolled out a plan Thursday to expedite track repairs and lift nearly 200 speed restrictions throughout its subway system by the end of next year, addressing a slow zone issue that has plagued T riders for months.

The plan includes 188 days of track work and periodic shutdowns on all four of the T’s subway lines, starting with two Green Line closures later this fall. (The MBTA previously announced November service changes on the Red Line and Orange Line.)

Here’s the tentative schedule of diversions from a presentation MBTA General Manager Phil Eng gave to the MBTA board’s safety subcommittee Thursday:

The MBTA said it expects to eliminate 191 speed restrictions by the end of next year and shave a total of 86 minutes of travel time systemwide through a series of targeted shutdowns beginning this month. Note: The wrong year is listed on dates for a January 2024 shutdown on the Green Line and an April 2024 shutdown on the Blue Line. – MBTA

MBTA leaders said they aimed to spread the 2024 shutdowns out over the course of the year and hoped to avoid major holidays and events. Shutdowns range in duration from four to 21 days. – MBTA

A map of the MBTA’s subway system shows areas of track that are slated for diversions and shutdowns in 2024 (outlined in dotted lines). – MBTA