Here’s a tentative schedule of all the planned MBTA shutdowns

The MBTA rolled out a plan Thursday to expedite track repairs and lift nearly 200 speed restrictions throughout its subway system by the end of next year, addressing a slow zone issue that has plagued T riders for months.
The plan includes 188 days of track work and periodic shutdowns on all four of the T’s subway lines, starting with two Green Line closures later this fall. (The MBTA previously announced November service changes on the Red Line and Orange Line.)
Here’s the tentative schedule of diversions from a presentation MBTA General Manager Phil Eng gave to the MBTA board’s safety subcommittee Thursday:
