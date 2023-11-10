Local News ‘A very adorable surprise’: 33 sugar gliders were surrendered to MSPCA and need new homes “If you’re considering bringing one home, we ask that you do your research!”

If you’re looking to add a nocturnal marsupial to your family, MSPCA-Angell wants to hear from you.

The nonprofit said that on Monday it received “a very adorable surprise” in the form of 33 sugar gliders that were surrendered to its Boston adoption center.

“Sugar Gliders are complex little creatures with special needs, so if you’re considering bringing one home, we ask that you do your research!” the MSPCA wrote on Facebook. “They are nocturnal marsupials with specific dietary and husbandry needs.”

According to the nonprofit, the male marsupials have been neutered and the females will go into foster care until it is determined whether any are pregnant.

Sugar gliders typically live in small colonies or family groups, according to the San Diego Zoo, and require “plenty of space and others of their own kind to thrive.”

The MSPCA said that among the animals surrendered, there are several “singles” that are available to go to homes with existing sugar gliders as well as some pairs or groups that would like to stay together.

Anyone interested in the animals can stop by the adoption center in Jamaica Plain.