5 teens arrested in connection with assault and robbery of postal worker in Medford The letter carrier for the United States Postal Service was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the attack.

Five teenagers are facing charges in connection with the assault and robbery of a mail carrier in Medford on Halloween.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting the assault near Arden Road at Winthrop Street around 11:40 a.m. on Oct. 31. The United States Postal Service letter carrier told officers he was assaulted while on his route by three individuals who also stole his post office key. He was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police.

The Middlesex County District Attorney’s office said the five suspects in the assault and robbery, two adults, and three juveniles, were arrested Thursday night. Trevor Ray Kelley, 19, of Dunstable, Tyler Roberts, 18, of Lowell, as well as two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old from Lowell, are all facing a charge of unarmed robbery.

The DA’s office said the arrests and break in the investigation came on Nov. 2 when night shift patrol officers with Medford police saw a car speeding on South Street onto Main Street around 3:15 a.m. The DA’s office said when the officers stopped the vehicle, they recovered a loaded gun, a backpack containing stolen mail, and an arrow key, which is used for USPS mailboxes.

The four people in the car — Randy Valdez, 18, Jaeden Tucker, 18, Samnang Tommy Jr. Heng, 18, and a 15-year-old, all from Lowell — were arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including firearm and larceny charges, according to the DA’s office. Their arrest led investigators to the five individuals arrested Thursday evening, but prosecutors said the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be issued.

Kelley and Roberts were arraigned in Somerville District Court on Friday, while the three juveniles will be arraigned next week.