Local News Baby’s body found at Mass. recycling facility This is the second time this year that an infant's remains have been found in Rochester at a waste facility.

The remains of an infant were found at a recycling facility in Rochester Thursday morning.

At about 10:40 a.m., authorities received a 911 call from the Harvey Waste recycling facility on Cranberry Highway, local police said. A caller said that employees found what appeared to be the remains of a baby in the recycling products.

All processing was stopped at the facility, and an investigation is ongoing. No other information was immediately available.

This is the second time that the remains of an infant have been found at this facility this year. In April, a newborn baby girl was found at Zero Waste Solutions in Rochester. An employee told NBC10 Boston that this is the same waste management facility.

At the time, police said that that baby’s mother likely had ties to Martha’s Vineyard, since the child was found in trash that appeared to have originated on the island.