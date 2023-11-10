Falmouth women mistakenly receives $20,000 in scratch tickets

Newsletter Signup
A Falmouth woman reportedly received tens of thousands of dollars worth of scratch tickets in the mail by accident.
Danielle Alexandrov told WCVB that she grew confused when checking her mail recently because there was a “very heavy” box she did not recognize.
“I open it up and it’s a box of scratch tickets. And I’m thinking, ‘Is this a joke?’ until I look at the receipt and its value is $20,000 worth of scratch tickets,” she told WCVB.
Alexandrov returned the tickets o the Massachusetts Lottery, according to the station. They were meant to be shipped to Kenyon’s Market, a liquor store in East Falmouth.
Tickets like these need to be activated by a retail agent before they can be cashed, a lottery spokesperson told WCVB. If Alexandrov or someone else found a winning ticket among this shipment, they would not be able to claim a prize.
