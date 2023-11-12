Local News After rescues, officials warn about winter weather conditions in White Mountains New Hampshire Fish and Game officials also remind visitors to pack essential safety items when hiking.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are warning potential visitors to the White Mountains about winter weather conditions and advising them to pack safety essentials following hiker rescues this month.

A hiker in trouble called officials around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, saying his feet were too frozen for him to be safe, according to The Boston Globe.

Nathan Stark, 22, of Newport, New Hampshire, was hiking on Desolation Trail near the summit of Mount Carrigain in Livermore, New Hampshire, with a friend when the incident occurred, according to a statement.

His 911 calls repeatedly dropped while Stark attempted to reach emergency services. His friend, from whom Stark was initially separated, was able to get him moving again, according to officials.

However, instead of taking the shortest route back to the trailhead, the pair set off on an eight-mile loop in the opposite direction, according to officials.

Because of this, they stayed ahead of rescue personnel attempting to help them, according to the statement. Both made it back to the trailhead by 5:30 p.m., according to officials.

A week earlier, first responders rescued Joanna Ledoux, 45, from Durham, New Hampshire, according to a statement.

She was hiking with her husband and another companion when she slipped and injured her ankle, according to officials. This was after the group had reached the summit of the Mt. Kearsarge North Trail in Bartlett.

Ledoux was unable to bear the weight of walking on her injured ankle and emergency services were contacted, according to the statement. First responders carried Ledoux in a rescue litter back down to the trailhead parking lot, according to officials.

Fish and Game reminds visitors to pack essential safety items when hiking. These 10 recommended essential items include warm clothing, extra food and water, a headlamp, a fire starter, a first aid kit, a whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, visit hikesafe.com.

The department also warns potential hikers that conditions at the trailhead do not predict what conditions will be like at higher elevations on different trails.

“Snow and ice will persist for the rest of the season,” Fish and Game said.