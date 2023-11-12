Pedestrian fatally struck by tractor trailer on I-95 Canton

Newsletter Signup
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor trailer on I-95 in Canton Sunday morning, Massachusetts State Police said.
The pedestrian was struck just before noon at Exit 26 at the juncture with I-93, state police said in an email. A state trooper called in the crash, with cruisers, the State Police Crash Reconstruction team, H Troop Detectives, Crime Scene Services, and Mass DOT reporting to the scene, state police said.
The victim’s name has not been released. No other information is currently available.
