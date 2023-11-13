Local News Andover Public Schools will be closed again Tuesday amid strike Classes have been canceled since a Thursday night vote by the Andover Education Association to go on strike. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Andover Public Schools will be closed Tuesday as the district’s teachers union remains on strike.

The Andover Education Association voted Thursday night to go on strike “until the school committee bargains in good faith for a fair contract that meets the needs of our educators and students.”

It is illegal for teachers and other public sector employees to go on strike in Massachusetts, and on Monday an Essex Superior Court judge ruled that the union will face incremental fines if teachers continue the strike, WCVB reports.

In a statement, the union said it anticipated the fines.

The union has said it will hold a press conference outside the State House on Tuesday at noon to call on elected leaders to help them work with the Andover School Committee at the negotiating table.