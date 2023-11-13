Police: Boiling water used as weapon during Yarmouth home invasion

Newsletter Signup
A 32-year-old man is facing assault charges after police say he used boiling water as a weapon during a home invasion in Yarmouth.
Police said officers responded early Saturday morning to a home on Rosetta Street for a 911 call requesting medical help. At the residence they found a man suffering severe burns to his chest, back, and lower extremities.
According to police, a man, later identified as Christian Tenney, broke into the home through a bathroom window, displaying a knife and making threatening statements to the men inside.
“He made a gesture as if he was getting ready to stab one of them and a struggle ensued,” police said. “During the struggle, a pot of boiling water was used as a weapon, causing serious burns to both of the home’s occupants.”
Tenney then allegedly fled the home, and police said he was taken into custody in Barnstable following a K-9 track and canvassing by officers. He has been charged with two counts of home invasion, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and receiving stolen property.
Police said the event was a “targeted incident and not a random act.”
