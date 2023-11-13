Local News Police investigating shooting in Salem One man was injured.

Police are investigating after a man was shot Monday morning in Salem.

Salem police responded to a call for shots fired at 23 Horton St. around 7:51 a.m. A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, according to police.

“This does not appear to be a random act and we do not believe that there is an ongoing threat to the public,” police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at (978) 745-9700 or the anonymous tip line at (978) 619-5627.