Local News Police seeking persons of interest, vehicle in shooting of dog in Jamaica Plain The dog was shot and killed inside an apartment building last month. Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of a dog in Jamaica Plain. Boston Police Department

Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people of interest and a vehicle in connection with the fatal shooting of a dog inside a Jamaica Plain apartment building last month.

Officers responded around 4:17 p.m. to a report of shots fired at 279 Centre St. on Oct. 19 and learned while on their way to the scene that a dog had been shot. At the building, a woman told officers that she heard loud bangs outside her apartment and shortly thereafter discovered that her dog had been shot.

On Monday, police released photos of three individuals they said are persons of interest in the shooting and a vehicle in connection with the incident they are looking to identify.

Advertisement:

The shooting remains under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at (617) 343-5628 or by sharing information anonymously at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

BPD Community Alert: Detectives Assigned to District E-13 Seek the Public’s Help to Identify the following People of Interest and Motor Vehicle https://t.co/43JsIUddHT pic.twitter.com/vbxHFX3iPA — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) November 13, 2023