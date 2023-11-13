Local News ‘Use caution’: Residents in East Longmeadow warned after 2 coyotes chase man walking his dog The incident occurred in the area of Birchland Park Middle School and Mapleshade Elementary School. A coyote in Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge in 2008. Josh Harrison/The Associated Press

Residents of East Longmeadow are being urged to be on alert after a man reported to police that he was chased by two coyotes while walking his dog.

Police said the incident occurred on Nov. 11 in the area of Birchland Park Middle School and Mapleshade Elementary School.

“This is just a reminder to use caution and be aware of wildlife in the area,” police said.

Massachusetts officials say if you encounter a coyote in your backyard or neighborhood, to reinforce the animal’s natural fear of humans by making loud noises, spraying it with a hose, or tossing small objects near it, and physically chasing it away.

“The goal is to scare the animal away, not hurt it,” MassWildLife states on its website. “Children should calmly leave the area (do not run) and find an adult to haze the coyote. Never attempt to touch, tame, or feed a wild animal.”