Meet Dwight and Stanley, ‘mischievous’ mini stallion brothers in need of a new home

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A pair of ‘mischievous’ mini stallions are in need of a new home.
The Animal Rescue League of Boston said 20-year-old brothers, named Dwight and Stanley, were recently brought to nonprofit’s Dedham Animal Care & Adoption Center from a horse sanctuary in Plymouth County after the rascally animals began “spending a little too much time trying to interact with the mares on the property.”
According to the Animal Rescue League, Dwight and Stanely have quickly become favorites at the Dedham facility, letting their “social personalities shine through.”
“They are in fantastic health and would make wonderful pets, having many years ahead of them,” the nonprofit said. “The stallions will be gelded later this month and will then be ready to head off to their new home!”
Anyone interested in adopting the brothers can reach out to the Dedham facility at (617) 426-9170 x605 or email [email protected].
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.