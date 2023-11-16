Local News Democratic Party office in New Hampshire hit with antisemitic graffiti Swastikas and slurs were found spraypainted on the windows and walls of the the Belknap County Democratic Committee building in Laconia on Wednesday morning.





LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — Police are investigating after a Democratic Party office in New Hampshire was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti and posters.

Swastikas and slurs were found spraypainted on the windows and walls of the the Belknap County Democratic Committee building in Laconia on Wednesday morning, and posters with antisemitic messages were glued to the windows.

Johnna Davis, chair of the Belknap County Democratic Committee, said she believes the vandalism happened because the committee recently expressed support for the Jewish community during Israel’s war with Hamas.

“We are just people with our ideas, and we may not agree with you politically, but we’re all human,” Davis told WMUR-TV.

Advertisement:

Police said those responsible will face elevated criminal mischief charges because of the antisemitic messages. The attorney general’s office released a statement saying it is aware of the incident, and that hate crimes have no place in New Hampshire.