Good Samaritan pulls woman from submerged car in Bridgewater

A Good Samaritan pulled a woman from her partially submerged car after it ended up in Lake Nippenicket in Bridgewater on Thursday morning.
Bridgewater police said officers and the Bridgewater Fire Department responded to the report of a vehicle driving into the lake around 7:45 a.m. At the scene, the first responders found a white SUV partially submerged about 50 yards out into the lake and a man and woman getting out of the water using the boat ramp.
Witnesses told police that the man entered the water and pulled the woman out of the vehicle through a window. The woman was the only person in the car, according to police, and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
The car was towed from the lake, and the incident remains under investigation, police said.
