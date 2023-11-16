Local News Teen shot at bowling alley during Maine shootings released from Mass General A 16-year-old boy injured in last month's mass shooting in Maine was released from Mass General Hospital on Wednesday, the family announced.

Gavin Robitaille was shot inside Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley on Oct. 25, where seven other people were killed. The shooting continued at a nearby bar, bringing the total to 18 people murdered. The shooter, Robert Card, was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted injury.

Gavin, who was transferred to Mass General after emergency surgery in Maine, will continue receiving treatment in Boston, including a third surgery later this month.

Several more surgeries will be scheduled to reconstruct his arm, which has extensive nerve and muscle damage, the family announced on GoFundMe, where a family friend is organizing donations to support Gavin’s recovery.

Another victim of the shooting was released from Central Maine Medical Center on Monday. Two others are still hospitalized but in stable condition.

Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk visited Gavin in the hospital, which “brought a much needed smile to all our faces – especially Gavin’s,” his family said.

As a sophomore at Edward Little High School in Auburn, Maine, Gavin pitches for the baseball team and enjoys golf with his dad and brother.

Best news I have heard in a long time! We miss you Gavin https://t.co/6oZW5cIwaS — ELHS RED EDDIES (@ELHSEDDIES) November 15, 2023

“This tragic mass shooting has forever shaken this family and the panic for Molly, Gavin’s mother, to save him and safeguard her other son, Carter,” the family said on the GoFundMe.