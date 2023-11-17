Local News 48 animals from single home surrendered to MSPCA The dogs, cats, birds, rats, and chinchillas are all in need of new homes.

MSPCA-Angell issued a call for adopters this week after 48 animals from one home were surrendered to its care.

Dogs, cats, rats, chinchillas, and birds all were brought to the MSPCA from a residence in Hampden County, the nonprofit said on Thursday.

“The circumstances around which the animals came to us are under investigation, but our focus is on finding loving homes ASAP,” the MSPCA said. “We are near capacity, especially with the ongoing dog population crisis, and the sooner we are able to rehome these animals, the better!”

The animals in the surrender included 24 cats, aged 4 months to 13 years old.

“They are social cats who will make great companions,” the MSPCA said.

Six small breed dogs — Chihuahua, Schnauzer, and Terrier mixes — aged 1 to 10 years old, were also among the animals brought in. The MSPCA said the pups are “sweet and learning to walk on leashes.”

The surrender also included 13 birds, three rats, and two chinchillas.

The MSPCA said anyone interested in any of the animals can visit the Nevins Farm Adoption Center.