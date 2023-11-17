Local News

Boston had exactly one elementary school in the U.S. News list of top 100 in Mass.

All of the public elementary schools in the top 10 were in eastern Massachusetts.

The Eliot K-8 Innovation School campus building.
Eliot K-8 Innovation School was in the top 10 best public elementary schools in Massachusetts, according to a U.S. News & World Report ranking. Blake Nissen/Boston Globe

By Katelyn Umholtz

The U.S. News & World Report released its rankings of Massachusetts’ top public elementary schools, with one Boston school in the top 10.

But Eliot K-8 Innovation School, which serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade in the North End, was the only Boston school in the list of 100 elementary schools, mostly surrounded by elementary schools in the wealthy suburbs that make up the metro area. 

The rankings used standardized test scores to put together state and district lists.

“Half of the formula assessed the scores themselves and the other half incorporated the test results in the context of socioeconomic demographics,” U.S. News & World Report said. “In other words, the top-ranked schools are all high-achieving and have succeeded at educating all their students.”

The reason Eliot, a school with just under 800 students and a 14:1 student-teacher ratio, ranked so high was because 66% of its students scored at or above proficiency in math and 73% in reading. 

The other schools in the top 10 were all located in eastern Massachusetts, and most were in the Greater Boston area. 

In fact, the highest rank school in western Massachusetts was Williamstown Elementary — located near the border of New York and Vermont, at No. 49. 

The top 10 also included some of the wealthiest communities in Massachusetts, including Wellesley, Weston, Dunstable, and Newton. 

Some school districts, like Belmont, Wellesley, and Newton, saw multiple schools make the list — and in the case of Belmont and Newton, those districts had two schools show up in the top 10 alone. 

Here are the top 100 public elementary schools in Massachusetts, according to the U.S. News & World Report:

  1. Albert S. Woodward Memorial School, Southborough
  2. Winn Brook Elementary, Belmont
  3. Hunnewell Elementary, Wellesley
  4. Mason-Rice Elementary, Newton
  5. Eliot Elementary, Boston
  6. Mary Lee Burbank Elementary, Belmont
  7. Spring Street School, Shrewsbury
  8. Swallow/Union School, Dunstable
  9. Woodland Elementary, Weston
  10. John Ward Elementary, Newton
  11. Hildreth Elementary, Harvard
  12. John D. Hardy Elementary, Wellesley
  13. Wampatuck Elementary, Scituate
  14. William E. Sheehan School, Westwood
  15. Governor Edward Winslow Elementary, Marshfield
  16. Vinson-Owen Elementary, Winchester
  17. Martha Jones School, Westwood
  18. Paul P. Gates Elementary, Acton
  19. Luther Conant School, Acton
  20. Daniel Butler Elementary, Belmont
  21. Alcott Elementary, Concord
  22. South Elementary, Hingham
  23. Maria Hastings Elementary, Lexington
  24. Bowman Elementary, Lexington
  25. Roger E. Wellington Elementary, Belmont
  26. High Plain Elementary, Andover
  27. Paul Hanlon School, Westwood
  28. Ambrose Elementary, Winchester
  29. John M. Tobin Elementary, Cambridge
  30. Huckleberry Hill Elementary, Lynnfield
  31. North Falmouth Elementary, Falmouth
  32. Margaret A. Neary School, Southborough
  33. Field Elementary, Weston
  34. Joseph Estabrook Elementary, Lexington
  35. Broadmeadow Elementary, Needham
  36. J.F. Kennedy Memorial School, Franklin
  37. Manchester Memorial Elementary, Manchester
  38. J. Harding Armstrong Elementary, Westborough
  39. Peirce Elementary, Newton
  40. Chickering Elementary, Dover
  41. Loker School, Wayland
  42. Downey School, Westwood
  43. Martin Luther King Jr. School, Cambridge
  44. Lincoln Street Elementary, Northborough
  45. Joseph E. Fiske Elementary, Wellesley
  46. Heights Elementary, Sharon
  47. Old Post Road School, Walpole
  48. Elm Street School, Walpole
  49. Williamstown Elementary, Williamstown
  50. William L. Foster Elementary, Hingham
  51. Carlisle School, Carlisle
  52. Bridge Elementary, Lexington
  53. Joshua Eaton Elementary, Reading
  54. Burke/Memorial Elementary, Medway
  55. East Elementary, Sharon
  56. Countryside Elementary, Newton
  57. Hopkins Elementary, Hopkinton
  58. Maria L. Baldwin School, Cambridge
  59. Annie E. Fales Elementary, Westborough
  60. Katharine Lee Bates Elementary, Wellesley
  61. Elmwood Elementary, Hopkinton
  62. Lieutenant Job Lane School, Bedford
  63. Lincoln School, Lincoln
  64. Heath Elementary, Chestnut Hill
  65. L.D. Batchelder Elementary, North Reading
  66. John D. Runkle Elementary, Brookline
  67. Dale Street School, Medfield
  68. John A. Crisafulli Elementary, Westford
  69. Floral Street School, Shrewsbury
  70. Pierce Elementary, Brookline
  71. Schofield Elementary, Wellesley
  72. Old Hammondtown Elementary, Mattapoisett
  73. Johnson Elementary, Natick
  74. Abbot Elementary, Westford
  75. Orleans Elementary, Orleans
  76. South Elementary, Andover
  77. E. Ethel Little School, North Reading
  78. Glover Elementary, Milton
  79. Ivan G. Smith Elementary, Danvers
  80. Deerfield School, Westwood
  81. Horace Mann Elementary, Newton
  82. Willard Elementary, Concord
  83. Winthrop Elementary, Melrose
  84. Day Elementary, Westford
  85. Tisbury Elementary, Tisbury
  86. Plymouth River Elementary, Hingham
  87. Blanchard Memorial School, Boxborough
  88. Fiske Elementary, Lexington
  89. Manomet Elementary, Plymouth
  90. Thoreau Elementary, Concord
  91. J. Turner Hood School, North Reading
  92. Summer Street Elementary, Lynnfield
  93. Franklin Elementary, Newton
  94. Mildred Aitken School, Seekonk
  95. C.C. Burr Elementary, Auburndale
  96. William Mitchell Elementary, Needham
  97. Brackett Elementary, Arlington
  98. Acushnet Elementary, Acushnet
  99. Lincoln Elementary, Winchester
  100. Peter Noyes Elementary, Sudbury