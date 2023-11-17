Local News Boston had exactly one elementary school in the U.S. News list of top 100 in Mass. All of the public elementary schools in the top 10 were in eastern Massachusetts. Eliot K-8 Innovation School was in the top 10 best public elementary schools in Massachusetts, according to a U.S. News & World Report ranking. Blake Nissen/Boston Globe

The U.S. News & World Report released its rankings of Massachusetts’ top public elementary schools, with one Boston school in the top 10.

But Eliot K-8 Innovation School, which serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade in the North End, was the only Boston school in the list of 100 elementary schools, mostly surrounded by elementary schools in the wealthy suburbs that make up the metro area.

The rankings used standardized test scores to put together state and district lists.

“Half of the formula assessed the scores themselves and the other half incorporated the test results in the context of socioeconomic demographics,” U.S. News & World Report said. “In other words, the top-ranked schools are all high-achieving and have succeeded at educating all their students.”

The reason Eliot, a school with just under 800 students and a 14:1 student-teacher ratio, ranked so high was because 66% of its students scored at or above proficiency in math and 73% in reading.

The other schools in the top 10 were all located in eastern Massachusetts, and most were in the Greater Boston area.

In fact, the highest rank school in western Massachusetts was Williamstown Elementary — located near the border of New York and Vermont, at No. 49.

The top 10 also included some of the wealthiest communities in Massachusetts, including Wellesley, Weston, Dunstable, and Newton.

Some school districts, like Belmont, Wellesley, and Newton, saw multiple schools make the list — and in the case of Belmont and Newton, those districts had two schools show up in the top 10 alone.

Here are the top 100 public elementary schools in Massachusetts, according to the U.S. News & World Report:

Albert S. Woodward Memorial School, Southborough Winn Brook Elementary, Belmont Hunnewell Elementary, Wellesley Mason-Rice Elementary, Newton Eliot Elementary, Boston Mary Lee Burbank Elementary, Belmont Spring Street School, Shrewsbury Swallow/Union School, Dunstable Woodland Elementary, Weston John Ward Elementary, Newton Hildreth Elementary, Harvard John D. Hardy Elementary, Wellesley Wampatuck Elementary, Scituate William E. Sheehan School, Westwood Governor Edward Winslow Elementary, Marshfield Vinson-Owen Elementary, Winchester Martha Jones School, Westwood Paul P. Gates Elementary, Acton Luther Conant School, Acton Daniel Butler Elementary, Belmont Alcott Elementary, Concord South Elementary, Hingham Maria Hastings Elementary, Lexington Bowman Elementary, Lexington Roger E. Wellington Elementary, Belmont High Plain Elementary, Andover Paul Hanlon School, Westwood Ambrose Elementary, Winchester John M. Tobin Elementary, Cambridge Huckleberry Hill Elementary, Lynnfield North Falmouth Elementary, Falmouth Margaret A. Neary School, Southborough Field Elementary, Weston Joseph Estabrook Elementary, Lexington Broadmeadow Elementary, Needham J.F. Kennedy Memorial School, Franklin Manchester Memorial Elementary, Manchester J. Harding Armstrong Elementary, Westborough Peirce Elementary, Newton Chickering Elementary, Dover Loker School, Wayland Downey School, Westwood Martin Luther King Jr. School, Cambridge Lincoln Street Elementary, Northborough Joseph E. Fiske Elementary, Wellesley Heights Elementary, Sharon Old Post Road School, Walpole Elm Street School, Walpole Williamstown Elementary, Williamstown William L. Foster Elementary, Hingham Carlisle School, Carlisle Bridge Elementary, Lexington Joshua Eaton Elementary, Reading Burke/Memorial Elementary, Medway East Elementary, Sharon Countryside Elementary, Newton Hopkins Elementary, Hopkinton Maria L. Baldwin School, Cambridge Annie E. Fales Elementary, Westborough Katharine Lee Bates Elementary, Wellesley Elmwood Elementary, Hopkinton Lieutenant Job Lane School, Bedford Lincoln School, Lincoln Heath Elementary, Chestnut Hill L.D. Batchelder Elementary, North Reading John D. Runkle Elementary, Brookline Dale Street School, Medfield John A. Crisafulli Elementary, Westford Floral Street School, Shrewsbury Pierce Elementary, Brookline Schofield Elementary, Wellesley Old Hammondtown Elementary, Mattapoisett Johnson Elementary, Natick Abbot Elementary, Westford Orleans Elementary, Orleans South Elementary, Andover E. Ethel Little School, North Reading Glover Elementary, Milton Ivan G. Smith Elementary, Danvers Deerfield School, Westwood Horace Mann Elementary, Newton Willard Elementary, Concord Winthrop Elementary, Melrose Day Elementary, Westford Tisbury Elementary, Tisbury Plymouth River Elementary, Hingham Blanchard Memorial School, Boxborough Fiske Elementary, Lexington Manomet Elementary, Plymouth Thoreau Elementary, Concord J. Turner Hood School, North Reading Summer Street Elementary, Lynnfield Franklin Elementary, Newton Mildred Aitken School, Seekonk C.C. Burr Elementary, Auburndale William Mitchell Elementary, Needham Brackett Elementary, Arlington Acushnet Elementary, Acushnet Lincoln Elementary, Winchester Peter Noyes Elementary, Sudbury