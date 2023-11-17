Local News 2 women killed in separate crashes in Grafton and Fall River; another injured in East Longmeadow The crashes on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday remain under investigation.

Police are investigating three separate crashes in Grafton, East Longmeadow, and Fall River this week, two of which each resulted in fatalities.

State police responded around 9:28 p.m. on Wednesday to two related multiple-vehicle crashes on the Mass. Pike in Grafton that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old Longmeadow woman. Police said the initial investigation indicates that first, a Subaru, Honda, and Kia were involved in a crash, with two of the vehicles colliding with the center median barrier and coming to rest in the middle and left-hand lanes. The third vehicle struck a guardrail and ended up in the breakdown lane.

Moments later, a crash occurred involving two tractor trailers and a box truck, causing one of the trucks to overturn onto the Subaru involved in the initial crash. The driver of the Subaru, identified by police as Claudia Lukas, 22, of Longmeadow, was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester where she was pronounced dead. Three other individuals, two drivers and one passenger, from the vehicles and trucks involved in the crashes sustained minor injuries, according to police.

On Thursday, East Longmeadow police responded around 8:50 p.m. to the report of an adult female lying in the roadway in the area of Elm Street and Hanward Hill. Police said the initial investigation indicates the woman’s vehicle ran out of gas, and she was attempting to flag down other drivers, looking for assistance, when she was struck by a car that left the scene. Police said the extent of her injuries is unknown.

“Evidence on the scene suggests the suspect vehicle may be a Mercedes, which will have front end damage, specifically the front grill area,” Longmeadow police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the department at 413-525-5440.

State police responded Friday around 5:15 a.m. to a fatal pedestrian crash on Route 24 north in Fall River. Police said the initial investigation indicates a Ford pickup driven by a 44-year-old Fall River man struck a woman, who died at the scene.

The circumstances of the crash, including why the woman was on the highway, remain under investigation.