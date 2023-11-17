Dorchester girl, 14, has been missing for a week

Newsletter Signup
Boston police are requesting the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in a week.
Latisha Smith of Dorchester was last seen Friday, Nov. 10, around 5 p.m. near Bernard Street, according to a statement from police. She was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and red sweatpants at the time.
Authorities describe Latisha as a Black girl, about 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 130 pounds, with Black hair in a small curly afro.
She frequents Dorchester, Hyde Park, and Malden, police said.
Authorities ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 911 or B-2 detectives at 617-343-4275.
Community members can also submit anonymous tips by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
