81-year-old woman struck by car in Arlington, police say

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
An 81-year-old woman was injured after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Arlington on Sunday, Arlington Police said.
A Toyota Corolla struck the Arlington woman while she was walking in a Park Avenue crosswalk on Sunday at 1:45 p.m., police said in a press release. The pedestrian was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital, police said.
The 79-year-old driver remained at the scene to cooperate with police and reported no injuries, police said.
Park Avenue was closed until 4:45 p.m. for the investigation into the crash, police said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Arlington Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.