Local News 81-year-old woman struck by car in Arlington, police say A car struck the female pedestrian while she was walking in a Park Avenue crosswalk on Sunday at 1:45 p.m., police said.

An 81-year-old woman was injured after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Arlington on Sunday, Arlington Police said.

A Toyota Corolla struck the Arlington woman while she was walking in a Park Avenue crosswalk on Sunday at 1:45 p.m., police said in a press release. The pedestrian was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital, police said.

The 79-year-old driver remained at the scene to cooperate with police and reported no injuries, police said.

Park Avenue was closed until 4:45 p.m. for the investigation into the crash, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Arlington Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.