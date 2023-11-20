Local News Worker charged after allegedly chasing customer with scissors around Somerville coffee shop Vladislav Sinev was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

A man working at Zaruma Gold Coffee in Somerville was arrested after an altercation with a customer last week, according to police.

Vladislav Sinev, 53, is charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon after allegedly chasing a customer with scissors just before 4 p.m. last Sunday, according to Somerville police.

According to police, a man ordered a coffee at Zaruma, and when he asked the owner to remake the coffee to his liking, Sinev intervened and repeatedly asked him to leave the shop, allegedly telling him to “Get the [expletive] out.”

The customer then “placed the cup of coffee on the counter without the lid and knocked it over causing the coffee to spill all over the place and spilled on Mr. Sinev’s pants,” the responding officer reported.

Sinev allegedly responded by chasing the customer around the store with a pair of scissors held above his head before picking up a water dispenser and swinging it toward the customer.

“The two then began to struggle with the dispenser causing the water to spill on both of them. Mr. Sinev then dropped the glass dispenser causing it to shatter,” police reported.

The customer called 911 after being chased outside, police said.

Owner: Police report is missing details

Owner Maria Tacuri said Sinev is a founder and former owner of the coffee shop, where he developed recipes.

“The police report is missing many details. The coffee shop was crowded at that time, (and) there are multiple witnesses. I hope they can give their testimony to the authorities,” Tacuri told Boston.com. She did not elaborate.

Sinev was arraigned in court last Monday and will appear in court again next month.