One dead after crash involving Marshfield police vehicle

A 79-year-old woman died after a two-vehicle crash Monday involving a Marshfield police vehicle, the Plymouth County DA announced.
Crews responded to the intersection of Plain Street and Lady Slipper Lane around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Michelle Freestone of Marshfield was transported to South Shore Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Freestone was driving a red Subaru Forester that collided with a tan Marshfield police vehicle.
Photos from the scene posted by local news station show that the police vehicle was a large armored truck.
The DA said a preliminary investigation shows the red Subaru turned left in front of the tan police vehicle, which driven by a Marshfield police officer.
The officer was uninjured in the crash. He was not responding to a call at the time of the crash, the DA said. The investigation is ongoing.
The area was closed to traffic for a few hours, Marshfield police posted.
