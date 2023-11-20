Local News Toddler flown to hospital after falling from a shopping cart in Sudbury Emergency crews rushed the 2-year-old child to a waiting helicopter at Wayland Town Hall.

A 2-year-old child was rushed to the hospital by helicopter Sunday after falling from a shopping cart in Sudbury.

The Wayland Fire Department said crews responded to Sudbury and transported the toddler by ambulance to Wayland Town Hall, where a medical helicopter was waiting.

The child was flown to Boston via Life Flight with unspecified injuries. Officials did not share any additional details about the child’s condition or how they were injured.

