Local News East Bridgewater police officer placed on administrative leave after OUI arrest Thomas Flint, 50, is facing four charges after he was pulled over on Saturday in Raynham.

An East Bridgewater police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested on Saturday in Raynham and charged with drunken driving.

Raynham police said Thomas Flint, 50, of Bridgewater was pulled over on Saturday around 11:20 p.m. after an officer, who was observing traffic at the intersection of Orchard, North Main, South Main, and Pleasant streets, observed an SUV being driven erratically. The officer began to follow the vehicle and pulled it over after allegedly witnessing the driver pass two vehicles at a high rate of speed.

“It was determined that the driver, identified as Flint, was allegedly intoxicated,” Raynham police said.

He was arrested and charged with OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and speeding.

In a statement on Tuesday, East Bridgewater police announced that Flint, a sergeant with the department, was placed on administrative leave following Saturday’s incident. He was off-duty at the time, according to the department.

“He will remain on leave pending the results of an internal investigation and court proceedings,” East Bridgewater police said.