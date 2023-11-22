Hiker dies after suffering medical emergency on Mt. Monadnock

Newsletter Signup
A 70-year-old hiker collapsed on Mount Monadnock and died late Tuesday morning, New Hampshire authorities confirmed.
New Hampshire Fish and Game received a report of a medical emergency on the Marlborough Trail on the mountain in Jaffrey around 11:15 a.m., according to a release.
Kenneth Swymer of Keene, New Hampshire, had collapsed along the trail and was not responsive, according to a close friend who was hiking with him. The friend called 911 and performed CPR until emergency personnel arrived.
Efforts to save his life were unsuccessful, and Swymer died as a result of the medical emergency, conservation officers said.
In addition to conservation officers, a number of local police officers, firefighters, and medical personnel responded to the scene, as well as volunteers from the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team.
