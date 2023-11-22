Local News This NBC10 Boston meteorologist had a ‘very Boston’ proposal Tevin Wooten discusses his engagement, representation, and why Boston is a good city for dating. Tevin Wooten, left, and his fiancé, Chaz, at their engagement the weekend of Nov. 4. Hank Schless Photography

Although the official story is that his fiancé initially approached him because a friend said he was cute, NBC10 Boston meteorologist Tevin Wooten thinks it was because of his dog, who was a puppy at the time.

Wooten recently proposed to his partner, Chaz, at View Boston the weekend of Nov. 4. Because he and his fiancé enjoy traveling and going on adventures together, Wooten said he wanted the engagement to be “an adventure, but also make it something that [he] can control.”

Picture perfect engagement

Wooten proposing to Chaz the weekend of Nov. 4 at ViewBoston. Hank Schless Photography

Although he briefly considered a trip to New York City, he ultimately decided on View Boston because their relationship grew and developed in the city.

“I had heard about View Boston, its stunning views,” Wooten said. “It’s obviously also very Boston in a way that you can see every corner of the city and beyond.”

To get Chaz to View Boston, Wooten had told him they were invited to an influencer event at the observatory. Once they’d arrived, the photographer Wooten had hired pretended to be working at the event and needed a “test subject” for his photos. That’s when Wooten proposed as one of their favorite songs, “Amazing” by Teddy Swims, played in the background.

“I felt like I was in a state of euphoria,” Chaz said in a statement shared by Wooten. “The surprise and bliss of it all made me immensely happy.”

Empowering Black and LGBTQ+ youth

Wooten and Chaz with their friends the weekend of Nov. 4. Hank Schless Photography

Wooten came to Boston in June 2022 to join NBC10 Boston as on-camera meteorologist. Prior to that, he worked at The Weather Channel in Atlanta for about five years, as both an intern and an on-camera meteorologist.

In 2022, Forbes included Wooten on its annual 30 Under 30 list in the media category, recognizing his work helping The Weather Channel launch a program of science experiments for elementary school students. Wooten said he was in shock after learning about the honor.

“It very well could be that I am still in South Arkansas today, you know, not able to explore every option or every career field possible,” Wooten said. “That award, to me, meant that someone else noticed the effort and hard work that I put into my career every single day, but also they understand the importance of diversifying what our country looks like and awarding hard work and talent.”

Wooten said he values empowering both Black and LGBTQ+ youth, as well as encouraging youth to become more involved in STEM. Since only a small percentage of U.S. meteorologists are Black, it’s important for young people to see someone like them establish that this is a possible path for them, he said.

“I’m a firm believer in, ‘If you can see it, you can be it,’” Wooten said. “So through my daily job, obviously just being on TV every day, that in and of itself is one way that I’m able to reach out to people and say like, ‘If I’m here, anyone can do it, and this is a profession that’s for you. You don’t just have to, you know, do what your parents tell you you’re going to do, or you don’t have to do what your friends pressure you into doing.’”

Wooten also discussed how people of color and Black people in the United States are the most impacted by climate change, so encouraging young people and Black people to raise awareness about this situation is something he works toward as well.

As part of his outreach, Wooten will visit a few schools each semester, as it ties back to his belief of, “If you can see it, you can be it.”

Finding a home in Boston

Wooten and Chaz with their friends the weekend of Nov. 4. Hank Schless Photography

Although Wooten and his fiancé met in Atlanta, he considers Boston a good city for dating and getting into a relationship, despite its nightlife problems.

“I think Boston is very much like a young and hip city to where, even though most bars are closed at 1 o’clock in the morning, there’s still other ways for people to meet younger, like-minded individuals,” he said.

Boston’s overall culture also contributes to this, Wooten said, as although it can be somewhat traditional, many in the city are accepting of others. With this feeling of acceptance, it allows a couple to focus on each other and let their relationship thrive.

“If you can knock down some of those barriers, that’s how relationships can grow and thrive,” Wooten said. “You can focus on your spouse and not focus on what other people think of you.”

