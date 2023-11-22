Local News Woman charged with beating her dog near Boston Common Jasmine Velasquez, 26, of Boston is facing charges of animal cruelty and assault and battery on a police officer.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested and charged with animal cruelty on Tuesday night after she allegedly punched, kicked, and struck her dog with a glass bottle.

Jasmine Velasquez, a Boston resident, was also charged with assault and battery on a police officer.

According to Boston police, officers were walking in the area of the Boston Common around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday when they heard a dog crying and a passerby told them a woman was beating her dog near 131 Tremont St.

“As officers approached the suspect, they observed the suspect kick the dog,” police said. “Officers were able to quickly separate the suspect from the dog, and moved the dog to a safe location as there was broken glass and unknown liquid on the ground.”

Witnesses told the officers that they saw the suspect, later identified as Velasquez, strike the dog multiple times — punching, kicking, and striking the animal with a glass bottle.

Felipe Giesteira told NBC10 Boston he witnessed the attack.

“The dog was scared, afraid,” he told the station.

Velasquez was arrested and Animal Control responded to the scene and took custody of the dog.

Velasquez was arraigned Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court.

According to Boston 25 News, the attorney representing Velasquez said the 26-year old is mother to a 4-month-old who is in DCF custody and she is currently living at the Pine Street Inn, arguing the $1,500 bail requested by prosecutors was beyond her means.

“She is not working at this time because she is disabled,” the attorney said, according to the station. “She told me that she fractured her tibia last year and she’s still recovering. She still has balance and ambulation issues. That’s why she has the service dog to assist her with ambulation.”

Pine Street Inn says Velasquez has not received services from the organization for almost two years, according to Boston 25 News.

Velasquez was held on a $1,500 cash bail and is not allowed to own a dog as the case continues, according to NBC10 Boston. She is due back in court on December 18.