Infant suffers life-threatening injuries in Andover crash

A woman and a one-year-old girl from Nashua, N.H. were involved in a single-car crash in Andover early Friday morning that left the infant with life-threatening injuries.
Around 3:40 a.m. a 2017 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on Route 495 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, Massachusetts State Police said. The car went onto a grass median, descended an embankment, and struck a tree.
The young girl was brought to Lawrence General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was then brought to a Boston hospital via medical helicopter. The driver, a 33-year-old woman, was brought to Lawrence General Hospital and treated for minor injuries.
State Police are investigating the crash. “Distraction on the part of the operator” is a potential cause of the incident, they said.
Authorities did not release the identities of the woman and girl.
