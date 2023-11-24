Local News Police investigating ‘suspicious’ Thanksgiving day death at Worcester massage parlor Officers were called to Angie’s Body Work Spa on Pleasant Street Thursday morning.

Worcester Police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred at a massage parlor on Thanksgiving morning.

Officers responded to Angie’s Body Work Spa on Pleasant Street at about 11:37 a.m. Thursday morning, police said. They were told that a woman was experiencing “a possible medical issue.”

When they arrived, police were flagged down by a man who brought them to an unconscious woman. Officers gave her medical aid, but she was pronounced dead by Worcester EMS at the scene.

Worcester Police detectives are investigating, as the death “appears to be suspicious,” police said.

Any information about this incident can be submitted to police via anonymous text at 274637 TIPWPD. Anonymous messages can also be submitted at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

Advertisement:

Angie’s advertises itself online as a “Chinese Bodywork Spa” that features “foot reflexology,” an “Asian spa,” “experienced bodywork girls,” and “friendly relaxing girls.”