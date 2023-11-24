Local News Police investigating apparent targeted shooting of woman on Cape The shooting happened on Thanksgiving night near Hamden Circle, police said.

Barnstable Police responded to a targeted shooting that injured a woman on Thanksgiving night.

At about 5:30 p.m., authorities received a report that a woman had sustained gunshot injuries in the area of Hamden Circle in Barnstable, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and began an investigation that is still ongoing. The woman was transported to Cape Cod Hospital by members of the Hyannis Fire Department to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Her name was not released.

The shooting appears to be targeted, not random, police said. Any information about the shooting can be directed to Detective Sergeant Kevin Connolly at 508-778-3874 or [email protected].