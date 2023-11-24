Thanksgiving fire in Waltham displaces 15, damages neighboring homes

Newsletter Signup
A three-alarm fire in Waltham displaced about 15 people on Thanksgiving, and the powerful blaze damaged three nearby buildings, fire officials confirmed.
Waltham Fire responded to a building at 904 Moody St. around 5:30 p.m., and all occupants appeared to be evacuated safely, officials said.
However, with heavy fire showing on the rear of the building, crews were unsure if there were any people trapped on the third floor. More crews were dispatched to aid any potential rescues, but there were no additional residents trapped, fire officials said.
The buildings immediately surrounding the fire to the right and left were damaged by exposure to the flames, while the building behind had significant damage.
Waltham confirmed that one firefighter had a minor injury treated at the scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
