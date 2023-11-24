Local News Thanksgiving fire in Waltham displaces 15, damages neighboring homes The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A three-alarm fire in Waltham displaced about 15 people on Thanksgiving, and the powerful blaze damaged three nearby buildings, fire officials confirmed.

Waltham Fire responded to a building at 904 Moody St. around 5:30 p.m., and all occupants appeared to be evacuated safely, officials said.

A woman on Moody Street in Waltham told Boston 25 News she heard a loud pop and looked out her window to see a roaring blaze in her neighbor's top level. https://t.co/yXNXpEP7Y7 pic.twitter.com/SOsHlzMthV — Boston 25 News (@boston25) November 24, 2023

However, with heavy fire showing on the rear of the building, crews were unsure if there were any people trapped on the third floor. More crews were dispatched to aid any potential rescues, but there were no additional residents trapped, fire officials said.

The buildings immediately surrounding the fire to the right and left were damaged by exposure to the flames, while the building behind had significant damage.

Advertisement:

Waltham confirmed that one firefighter had a minor injury treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.