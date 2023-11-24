Local News Wareham woman facing OUI charge after crashing into a cranberry bog on Thanksgiving A good samaritan jumped into the water to help the driver get out of her submerged car, police said. A Wareham woman is expected in court Friday after she allegedly flipped her car into a cranberry bog shortly around midnight on Thanksgiving. Wareham Police Department/Facebook

A Wareham woman is accused of driving drunk after police say she crashed her car into a cranberry bog early on Thanksgiving morning.

Alisha McGough, 31, is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and operating a motor vehicle negligently, Wareham police said in a press release. Emergency crews were called to Maple Springs Road just after midnight for a report of an overturned car in a cranberry bog, according to police.

The officers arrived on scene and found a good samaritan helping McGough out of the car. Police said she was the lone occupant in the vehicle, which was submerged.

According to a police report filed in Wareham District Court, the witness told police he saw McGough drive by and attempt to turn around, at which point she allegedly drove off the road and rolled down into a ditch. The witness said he jumped down into the water to help McGough out of the car and assist her up the embankment.

“Wareham Fire arrived on location, searched the vehicle, the water way, and secured any potential hazards,” police said in the press release.

McGough is scheduled for arraignment Friday. It was not immediately clear whether she had retained an attorney.