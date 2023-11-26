Local News BPD releases report on Mayor Wu’s June car crash The crash occurred at the intersection of Hyde Park Avenue and Blakemore Street in Roslindale. Mayor Michelle Wu spoke to the media after being involved in a car crash in Roslindale in June. JESSICA RINALDI/GLOBE STAFF

The Boston Police Department has recently released a report involving the cause of a June car crash in Roslindale involving Mayor Michelle Wu.

The report was released following a Boston25 public records request.

According to the report, the Boston police officer, Keyanna Smith, who drove the car transporting Wu in the passenger seat, “did contribute” to the crash by running a red light.

This was in contrast to an earlier department finding that said the officer’s actions did not contribute to the car crash, according to The Boston Globe.

No disciplinary action against the officer was recommended in the recently released report.

Capt. Leighton B. Facey said in the report that Smith was operating the vehicle “with due care.”

The crash occurred at the intersection of Hyde Park Avenue and Blakemore Street in Roslindale. Wu was on her way to the Copley Library for a Cabinet meeting.

The police vehicle transporting Wu had its lights and sirens on at the time of the crash, according to the Globe.

Yosmery Peña, whose Honda CR-V was involved in the crash, told the paper she didn’t see the lights because of cars in the right lane nor did she hear sirens. Her 1-year-old baby was in the car at the time.

Wu was asked last week if she believes the BPD should change its policies on lights and sirens for the dignitary protection unit, according to the Globe. She said she would defer to BPD to determine “what their policy should be.”

“I’m just thankful that everyone is safe,” Wu said to reporters.