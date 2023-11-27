2 men arrested in Brookline, charged with stealing more than 1,000 pieces of mail

Newsletter Signup
Two men allegedly responsible for stealing over 1,000 pieces of mail were arrested in Brookline early Monday morning following a high-speed chase, authorities said.
Yasser Teixeira Mendonca of New York and Dahshein Karon Perry of Massachusetts were charged with receiving stolen property and failure to stop for police, according to Newton police.
Newton police said they received information early Monday morning that Wellesley police were pursuing a vehicle allegedly involved in stealing mail in Wellesley. A Newton officer joined the pursuit around 4 a.m. after observing the vehicle on Route 9.
When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Hammond Pond Parkway, the vehicle allegedly sped away toward Brookline, police said. A short time later, the same Newton officer found the vehicle crashed on Newton Street in Brookline.
Police said the suspects, later identified as Mendonca and Perry, were arrested after a short foot pursuit. More than 1,000 pieces of mail were recovered, police said.
They were arraigned in Newton District Court on Monday, police said.
