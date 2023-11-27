Local News Avon man missing since Sept. found dead in well at his home Keith McKechnie's body was found in a well on his East High Street property by a relative, the DA's office said. Keith McKechnie. Avon Police Department

A 45-year-old man missing since early September was found dead in a well on the property of his Avon home Saturday evening, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office said.

Keith McKechnie went missing from his East High Street residence on Sept. 7, Avon police said in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. In the post, police asked for the public’s help in locating McKechnie.

On Saturday evening, a relative found his body in the well, the DA’s office said. Avon police and fire then utilized regional mutual-aid resources to recover the body.

No obvious signs of trauma were found on the body, authorities said, and an autopsy was set to be performed as early as Sunday or Monday to determine McKechnie’s cause and manner of death.

McKechnie had a “history of health challenges” that may have made him resistant to being approached, McKechnie’s family told Avon police, according to the Facebook post.

“Our thoughts are very much with the McKechnie family tonight,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey said Saturday evening. “This is a very sad result.”