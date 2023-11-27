Local News Boston Common Frog Pond opens for 2023-2024 skating season The Frog Pond skating rink will be open from November through March. The Boston Common Frog Pond Skating Rink opened on Nov. 27. The Skating Club of Boston

Take a trip to the Boston Common to ribbit and spin it. The annual Frog Pond Skating Rink is open once again for the holiday season, according to The Boston Common Frog Post Facebook page.

The rink celebrated its first day of the 2023-2024 skating season on Monday and will be open every day of the week until March, according to the Frog Pond website. The rink opens daily at 10 a.m., with ticket sales ending 30 minutes before closing.

“Glide under the open sky, make unforgettable memories, and embrace the magic of winter in the heart of Boston,” Boston Common Frog Pond wrote on Facebook.

Advertisement:

On Thursday, the rink will host “The Frog Pond Skating Spectacular!” from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., which will feature a free performance from The Haydenettes.

Visit The Boston Common Frog Pond website for the full 2023 skating schedule.