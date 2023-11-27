Local News Caretaker charged in death of her partner and grandmother in Maine Police said deputies conducted a welfare check at a home in the town of Denmark on Saturday and found two people dead.





DENMARK, Maine (AP) — A caretaker in Maine has been charged in the death of her romantic partner and grandmother, authorities said.

Police said deputies conducted a welfare check at a home in the town of Denmark on Saturday and found two people dead. They later charged Tzara Jones, 53, of Denmark, with two counts of murder.

Court documents identified the victims as Jones’ romantic partner, Michael Willett, and her grandmother, Aremean Mayo. No details were provided about how the two were killed. Police said an autopsy determined that both were the victims of homicide.

Jones was transported to Oxford County Jail and is expected to be arraigned in district court. It wasn’t clear on Monday if Jones had hired an attorney.