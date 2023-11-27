Local News Gumby, an 11-week-old kitten with limb deformity, is looking for a family Gumby came to Massachusetts from the SPCA of Texas on Nov. 11 in search of medical treatment and a loving home. Gumby is able to move around, though he can't jump or climb stairs, the MSPCA said. MSPCA

MSPCA-Angell is looking for a family to adopt and care for Gumby, a kitten with muscle contracture that limits his joint mobility, the organization said in a Monday press release.

“Gumby acts like a regular kitten,” Erin Morey, MSPCA Boston Adoption Center’s clinic coordinator, said in a statement. “He loves attention and can be a little mischievous. It’s really remarkable how well he’s learned to function with his limb deformities. He doesn’t let anything get him down!”

The 11-week-old kitten came to Massachusetts from the SPCA of Texas on Nov. 11 in search of medical treatment and a loving home, according to MSPCA-Angell.

Shelter staff describe Gumby as sweet, loving, and even playful, the MSPCA said. – MSPCA

“We’ve never seen a cat quite like this,” Dr. Rebecca Fellman, MSPCA-Angell lead clinician of community and shelter medicine, said in a statement. “But he still manages to get around—often on all fours.”

Fellman said that surgery “may not significantly” improve the kitten’s mobility.

“It doesn’t make sense to put him through what will be a painful process at this time,” she said.

The family that adopts Gumby should be prepared for the challenges that accompany his medical needs, the organization said.

An x-ray image shows the extent of Gumby’s hind leg deformities. – MSPCA

“He can’t jump around or climb stairs, and there are times that he will need help getting around,” Morey said. “Long term, he might benefit from physical therapy or other forms of assistance, especially since his mobility and needs might change as he grows.”

Gumby is still able to walk and use the litter box in his current condition, shelter staff told the MSPCA.

Anyone interested in adopting Gumby should submit an inquiry at mspca.org/gumby.